49-year-old walking along Fridley highway struck, injured by vehicle

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A 49-year-old pedestrian is recovering after being struck by a vehicle overnight.

The State Patrol says a Toyota Tundra was driving in the left lane of southbound Highway 47 near 694 when the driver hit someone who was walking in that same lane.

That person was hurt and taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

The driver of the Tundra was not hurt.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol played a factor, but said that the driver of the vehicle was not under the influence.

November 8, 2023

