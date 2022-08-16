4 youths from Wisconsin, Minnesota are finalists in USA Mullet Championship

MINNEAPOLIS -- Online voting is underway for the USA Mullet Championship, and a number of contestants in the running hail from close to home.

Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, Wisconsin is one of 25 divisions in the kids' division. The 8-year-old says he's been waiting a long time to show off his mullet.

"Last year my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year," he said.

His father, Eric Bailey, is pretty excited about the contest as well, and happy to share that it's all for a good cause.

"(Mullets have) come back in full force. It was $10 to enter and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids," he said.

The winner receives $2,500. If Emmitt Bailey wins, he said he wants a go-kart.

Hundreds enter each year, and one of the other finalists hails from Austin, Minnesota -- Callen Steinbrink.

USA Mullet Championships

Over in the teens' division, Cayden Kershaw of Wausau. Wisconsin is hoping to win along with Max Weihbrecht, of De Pere, Wisconsin.

Voting continues through Friday. Click here to cast your votes.