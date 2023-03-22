4 teenage boys arrested after police pursuit in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four teenage boys were arrested after a pursuit and crash in Minneapolis Tuesday, according to police.

It started around 3 p.m. when officers responded to a robbery on Chicago Avenue near East 56th Street. A woman said four people assaulted her, snatched her purse and drove away.

Fifteen minutes later, officers were called to another robbery on Longfellow Avenue near Cedar Avenue. A 15-year-old girl told police four people threatened her and took her phone, then drove off.

Police said at 4 p.m., other officers found the suspect vehicle, which was stolen, at Plymouth and Xerxes avenues, at the border of Golden Valley. They tried to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading police on a 16-minute chase back down to the Whittier neighborhood.

Officers eventually tried to disable the vehicle, but the driver tried to get away again and hit another vehicle. Police said four people ran from the vehicle, but were later found. Officers arrested three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.

Minneapolis police say in total, the stolen car hit at least three other vehicles. Early on in the pursuit, an officer in a squad car hit another car in north Minneapolis. The driver went to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.