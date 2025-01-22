4 shot, including boy, while sitting in car in south Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Three men and a boy were shot while sitting in a vehicle in south Minneapolis Tuesday night, police said.

All four were inside a car near 29th Street West and Pleasant Avenue South when someone walking nearby shot at it, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Responding officers were directed to two people with gunshot wounds on the 1100 block of Lagoon Avenue South, about a mile from the original shooting. They found a man and a boy who had been shot. Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare and are expected to survive.

Shortly after that, officers were sent to the 100 block of 26th Street West to tend to two more gunshot victims. Those two men were also hospitalized and are expected to be OK.

The shooter fled before police arrived and has not yet been arrested. Police are investigating.

On Monday night, two men were killed in two separate shootings in south Minneapolis. Police are working to determine whether those two shootings have a connection.