4 people stabbed in north Minneapolis during large fight, police say

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — No arrests have been made after four people were stabbed in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers responded to a large fight on the 3100 block of Irving Avenue North that resulted in four injured people, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. There, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound not believed to be life-threatening.

On the 1300 block of Lowry Avenue North, police say they found a man, a woman and a boy in his late teens who all had stab wounds — none of them were considered life-threatening. Officers believe the three walked there from the nearby residence after the altercation occurred.

All four of the injured people were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police say preliminary information indicates there had been an altercation within a large group at a residence on the 3100 block of Irving Avenue North but do not know exactly what led up to the four being stabbed.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

