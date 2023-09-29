Watch CBS News
4 Minnesotans win lottery Wednesday night; Powerball reaches $925 million

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nobody won Wednesday night's $850 million Poweball jackpot, but four winning lottery tickets were sold in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Lottery says winning tickets were sold at stores in Glencoe, New Brighton, Woodbury and Nowthen.

RELATED: Behind the scenes of the historic $2 billion Powerball drawing delayed by the Minnesota Lottery

A $150,000 ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip at 2600 11th Street East in Glencoe. 

The other three winning tickets, worth $50,000 each, were sold at New Brighton Gas at 201 West County Road E2; Holiday Stationstores at 2030 Eagle Creek Lane in Woodbury; and Bill's Superette at 8077 Vikings Boulevard in Nowthen.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $925 million with the next drawing slated for Saturday night.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 11:08 PM

