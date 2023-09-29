4 Minnesotans win lottery Wednesday night; Powerball reaches $925 million

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nobody won Wednesday night's $850 million Poweball jackpot, but four winning lottery tickets were sold in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Lottery says winning tickets were sold at stores in Glencoe, New Brighton, Woodbury and Nowthen.

A $150,000 ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip at 2600 11th Street East in Glencoe.

The other three winning tickets, worth $50,000 each, were sold at New Brighton Gas at 201 West County Road E2; Holiday Stationstores at 2030 Eagle Creek Lane in Woodbury; and Bill's Superette at 8077 Vikings Boulevard in Nowthen.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $925 million with the next drawing slated for Saturday night.