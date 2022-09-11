Police searching for 4 juveniles who attempted to carjack 70-year-old
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after four juveniles attempted to carjack a man in his 70s at gunpoint this afternoon near I-94.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lyn Curve Avenue North around 6:41 p.m. in response to an attempted carjacking.
Police say the victim refused to follow the four male suspects' demands before they fled the scene, jumped a fence, and headed toward I-94.
The four suspects could not be located by police, and no arrests have been made.
The 70-year-old man did not suffer any injuries and his car was not taken.
