Police searching for 4 juveniles who attempted to carjack 70-year-old

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after four juveniles attempted to carjack a man in his 70s at gunpoint this afternoon near I-94.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lyn Curve Avenue North around 6:41 p.m. in response to an attempted carjacking.

Police say the victim refused to follow the four male suspects' demands before they fled the scene, jumped a fence, and headed toward I-94.

Police and State Patrol have a vehicle surrounded on W. Broadway, just off of 94, in Minneapolis.



Checking for more details. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/EBfaQOLJ1m — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) September 11, 2022

The four suspects could not be located by police, and no arrests have been made.

The 70-year-old man did not suffer any injuries and his car was not taken.