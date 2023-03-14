Watch CBS News
4 juveniles arrested, one with gunshot wound, following Brooklyn Park shooting, St. Louis Park crash

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – Four juveniles were arrested Monday night in St. Louis Park, one suffering from a gunshot wound, after a shooting and a crash.

St. Louis Park police say the crash happened at about 8 p.m. on Highway 169 South, just south of Interstate 394.

The juveniles fled the scene, but were all found and arrested within the hour.

Police say the suspects "were believed to be connected to a shooting tied to Brooklyn Park."

Brooklyn Park police are leading the investigation.

