4 injured in crash near Twin Lakes Township
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a crash in Carlton County that injured four Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 3 in Twin Lakes Township.
The county sheriff's office says a minivan had been attempting to turn off of County Road 3 onto County Road 1 at a T-intersection when it proceeded in front of an SUV traveling southbound on County Road 1. The minivan and SUV collided head-on.
Four passengers from both cars were transported to area hospitals with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at the time.
