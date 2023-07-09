Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

4 injured in crash near Twin Lakes Township

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 8, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 8, 2023 01:22

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a crash in Carlton County that injured four Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 3 in Twin Lakes Township.

The county sheriff's office says a minivan had been attempting to turn off of County Road 3 onto County Road 1 at a T-intersection when it proceeded in front of an SUV traveling southbound on County Road 1. The minivan and SUV collided head-on.

Four passengers from both cars were transported to area hospitals with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at the time.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 9:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.