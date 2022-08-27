4-H Day at the State Fair proves kids are passionate about so much more beyond livestock

4-H Day at the State Fair proves kids are passionate beyond livestock

4-H Day at the State Fair proves kids are passionate beyond livestock

4-H Day at the State Fair proves kids are passionate beyond livestock

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- On Saturday, it was 4-H Day at the Minnesota State Fair, where several kids from across Minnesota are showing off their projects and livestock.

The morning started with the rabbit competition, where over 250 kids ages 12 to 20 years old were showing off their prize-worthy rabbits in the Sheep and Poultry Building.

"Lucas and I are brother and sister, and then our rabbits are brother and sister as well. It's just a cute little thing. Our mom really likes it," said Allison Deplazes, an exhibitor representing Dakota County.

The Deplazes siblings competed with their Dutch rabbits on Saturday. Allison for her fourth time, and Lucas for his second time. Lucas also holds the reigning title for first place in Dutch Rabbit showmanship. These siblings will be judged on the quality of their breed, and how knowledgeable they are about their rabbits, and how they handle them.

"How we pose them, how much we know, how we take care of them throughout the year," Allison Deplazes said.

Abby Willegal also competed with her rabbit, representing Sibley County.

"I just got fifth in my class for the senior does of Minirex," Willegal said.

CBS

All of these kids participating in the competition won their county fairs first, and then earn the chance to stay in dorms on the fairgrounds and U of M campus for the weekend.

"I've met a bunch of people over the State Fair that you don't really meet anywhere else other than here," Willegal said.

"My 4-H friends are some of my closet people, and we get to stay together, show together, pretty much together all day," Allison Deplazes said.

Many may associate the 4-H youth competitions with livestock, but the projects go far beyond that, including crocheting, which Allison participated in this year, in addition to her rabbit.

"I've also made other crocheted items and crafts items," Allison Deplazes said.

All three rabbit competition participants that WCCO spoke to have 4-H passions outside of livestock.

"I've done a lot of shop projects, so you work with wood and metal," Lucas Deplazes said.

"I like fruit, flower gardening, [and] food preservation," Willegal said.

Performing arts and theater are also a part of 4-H. You can see the live stage performances on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. in the 4-H Building.

To learn more about 4-H here.