4 arrested after chase involving stolen vehicle in south metro

SAVAGE, Minn. — Four people are accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle south of the Twin Cities.

According to city officials in Savage, shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday a police officer spotted a "suspicious" gray Kia that was traveling onto Egan Drive from Ottawa Avenue. The vehicle had a broken rear window.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the Kia sped off, which prompted the pursuit that went through Burnsville and then Bloomington.

The motorist was eventually stopped by Bloomington and Richfield police. The four occupants were arrested and taken to Scott County Jail. Officials say they will face felony charges.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Minneapolis, officials said.