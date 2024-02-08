Watch CBS News
Crime

4 arrested after chase involving stolen vehicle in south metro

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Feb. 8, 2024
Morning headlines from Feb. 8, 2024 02:43

SAVAGE, Minn. — Four people are accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle south of the Twin Cities.

According to city officials in Savage, shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday a police officer spotted a "suspicious" gray Kia that was traveling onto Egan Drive from Ottawa Avenue. The vehicle had a broken rear window.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the Kia sped off, which prompted the pursuit that went through Burnsville and then Bloomington.

RELATED: Minneapolis man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for 3 armed carjackings

The motorist was eventually stopped by Bloomington and Richfield police. The four occupants were arrested and taken to Scott County Jail. Officials say they will face felony charges.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Minneapolis, officials said.  

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 11:57 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.