More layoffs at 3M: Company to cut 1,100 jobs at Maplewood headquarters

Note: Video is from April 25

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- 3M informed the state that it will be cutting approximately 1,100 positions at its Maplewood headquarters.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development confirmed that its State Rapid Response Team received a WARN letter from the company on Monday, informing the state of the permanent layoffs at the headquarters. The company has indicated the layoffs will begin on June 30.

In the notice, 3M said that the entire Maplewood site will "not be closed as part of these actions." A list of terminated positions was not provided, but the company says none of the impacted employees are represented by a union.

3M says the 1,100 positions include the 600 Minnesota positions announced for termination last week.

"The additional number adds in remote employees who work for our headquarters but are not based in Minnesota," a company spokesperson said.

In last week's announcement, 3M said the layoffs -- 6,000 globally -- are "intended to make 3M stronger, leaner and more focused" by simplifying its supply chain and reducing layers of management.

Those cuts are in addition to the 2,500 manufacturing roles 3M eliminated in January. 3M also announced several mass layoffs in 2019 and 2020, but total headcount has been up and down over the past several years.