3M Open Fund helps Masonic Children's Hospital boost their music therapy program

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 3M Open is about much more than golf, it's also about giving back.

Just by buying a ticket to the tournament, you're contributing to the 3M Open Fund, which then donates thousands of dollars to Minnesota charities, including the music therapy program at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital.

Wednesday morning, a former music patient, Lily Erlandson, performed for some of the tournament's celebrity golfers, including country star Jake Owen and former Vikings player Kyle Rudolph. She shared how music therapy helps kids, like her, cope with stress, anxiety and depression.

"I found out how to be happy again and live a life that's worth living, and where I feel like I want to be here," said Erlandson.

Owen told Lily he was impressed with her confidence to express her emotions through music, and asked her to sing one of his songs, "Made For You," with him.

"That was huge for me because I don't see that in myself a lot of the time because of my low self-esteem, but hearing it from him was like – wow," said Erlandson.

From the donation dollars from the 2021 3M Open Fund, Masonic Children's Hospital re-did their therapy rooms, adding more calming colors to the walls, and got all brand new instruments for the kids to use.

Rudolph is a big supporter of the hospital, advocates for the healing power of music.

"Music is an escape, music takes our mind off maybe what we're really going through that day, and when we listen to music it takes us to places we never thought we would go," said Rudolph.

To celebrate the music and art programs at Masonic Children's Hospital, 3M commissioned a symphonic swing at TPC in Blaine, near the fan shop. It's a walk-through wild chime, made of golf irons. It will be donated to the hospital after tournament weekend.

The money raised at the end of the tournament spreads to several other charities too, including Twin Cities United Way, First Tee Minnesota, YMCA St. Paul and Minneapolis, and the Science Museum of Minnesota.

More details about the 3M Open Fund: https://3mopen.com/3m-open-fund