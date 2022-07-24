"Way better than TV": Fans soak up final day of 3M Open in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. -- Thousands of fans took to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine for the final day of the 3M Open Sunday. After storms Saturday forced a delay in play, sunshine and warm temperatures delighted the masses in attendance.

Fans like Rob Salvador say the event is a chance to see the best golfers in the world up close.

"I'm not a great golfer," Salvador said. "So watching these guys play is, it's inspirational."

Salvador and a group of friends took in the action Sunday, watching fan favorite Rickie Fowler before hitting the concourse.

"It's just really cool to see all the pros out here," he said. "It's a beautiful day, beautiful course, and it's cool to see Minnesota get repped with the big guys."

Along the 18th hole's fan area, Mike and Jane Mills found themselves taking in the action from the comfort of Adirondack chairs.

"It's a perfect view," Jane Mills said. "The wind is nice, it's gorgeous."

"Way better than the TV," Mike Mills said. "You've got live golf right in front of you, beautiful golf, course, it's Sunday, you're not at work. It doesn't get much better than this."

Along the concourse, family friendly experiences delighted even the smallest of fans in attendance.

Zach and Katie Brand took their 5-year-old and 2-year-old sons along a 3M-inspired mini golf course.

"Our 5-year-old just started lessons," Zach Brand said. "And he's genuinely always asking to go golfing, I'm curious to see his reaction."

3M Tournament Director Mike Welch says he's already thinking about ways to improve upon the event in the future.

"You plan year-round for this," Welch said. "You just don't know how it's going to work. Will the marketing work? Will they enjoy the sponsor activations? Will they like their seat, their tent? I can tell you that we've had nothing but positive feedback this week."