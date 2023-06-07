Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

3,600+ people lose power in Maple Grove area

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Are you prepared for a power outage?
Are you prepared for a power outage? 02:16

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Thousands of people in the north metro are without power Wednesday morning.

The Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association said 3,628 customers near Maple Grove are experiencing an outage. 

Crews are working to fix it, the cooperative said, and the estimated restoration time is 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.