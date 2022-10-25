35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class Tuesday as 35 cadets became troopers.

Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.

Jeremy Plotski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard.

"I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plotski said.

They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the oath.

"You have to know why you want to be here, you have to be mentally tough and physically tough," new trooper Jonathon Stearns said.

Stearns' father, a fellow trooper, pinned him during the ceremony, calling it one of the greatest moments of his life.

"I grew up around this environment, family and he's been a hero for me my entire life. I've always looked up to him," Jonathon Stearns said.

This class fills the openings at the Minnesota State Patrol at a time when recruitment is challenging. They say they're ready to serve.

"I'm always going to be there to help, no matter what," Plotski said.

The troopers will go through more training with the BCA, do field training with another trooper, then start solo patrols at the end of January.

The new troopers will be assigned to positions across the state from Pipestone to Bemidji to St. Paul.