3 things to consider as Vikings training camp begins

By Julian Basena

EAGAN, Minn. -- Training camp is officially underway and the fresh beginning of the 2022-23 NFL season brings with it a fresh set of narratives to watch out for.

As the Vikings enter their first season under a brand new regime led by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell, the promise is encouraging - just as the potential pitfalls are alarming.

The season grind is here. Here are a few things to look out for.

Health

On paper, the Vikings boast an impressive collection of starters, but the team lacks depth. And the threat of the injury bug to a handful of starters can easily derail the entire season. A relatively clean bill of health can be the difference between Minnesota fielding two All-Pro pass rushers, or a woefully porous defense. It could also be the difference between having a middling secondary or food for opposing pass attacks.

The acquisition of Za'Darius Smith to play alongside Danielle Hunter makes the Vikings a serious threat to clinch the NFC North with ease. Together, they can lessen the pressure on a thin and, in some parts, aging secondary and wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Together, at peak strength, they can even help improve what was the worst run defense last season.

Nonetheless - together - they combined for eight total appearances in the 2021-22 season. After booming onto the scene as a key piece of Green Bay's resurgence under Matt LaFleur in 2019 and 2020, totaling 25 sacks in the two years, Smith fell off a cliff in 2021 due to a back injury.

The nagging ailment was the source of his overwhelming absence and his subsequent plummeting player value, allowing the Vikings to snag him on a team-friendly deal. Even with surgery, which he received in 2021, back injuries can be crippling and Smith's durability is something to keep an eye on.

Lmao my back is good Love😎 — Za'Darius Smith (@zadariussmith) July 25, 2022

Hunter enters this season with a much smaller question mark punctuating his status. Back-to-back freak injuries sidelined him for the 2020 (herniated disk in neck) and part of the 2021 (torn pectoral muscle) season. However, if he recovered properly, he shouldn't be at an increased risk of future injuries.

Before Hunter tore his pectoral muscle, he tallied six sacks in seven games. Before he missed 2020, he was sixth in defensive player of the year voting in 2019. If luck is on his side and he can avoid another incident, there's no question he'll produce.

Age puts the secondary in a precarious spot. Future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson is well past his prime and, while he does prove to be vital for the development of the youthful bunch of defensive backs who will spell him, he's not a weekly guarantee at 32 years of age.

Peterson's aging is part of the reason why the Vikings drafted Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth in consecutive rounds, but in the event of Peterson's absence, there isn't much for Minnesota to work with. It's also worth noting that Booth was available in the second round due to his questionable injury history. Third-year cornerback Cam Dantzler has shown moderate potential and hopes to make a leap. But behind him, there's plenty to be desired with inexperience.

Health is of course always crucial to winning, but some of Minnesota's most important players absolutely must stay healthy in order for them to succeed at an acceptable level.

Justin Jefferson and the the Vikings receiver room

With O'Connell in town, gone are the days of an underutilized offensive core. Enter the latest iteration of a pass-centric offense headed by a youthful Sean McVay disciple. And the pieces to fit O'Connell's philosophy will be available in abundance, from the starting quarterback to the fifth receiver on the depth chart.

Justin Jefferson, who played the best football of his life just last season, is clamoring for an opportunity to top his numbers in 2022. O'Connell will certainly grant him that with a role akin to Cooper Kupp for the LA Rams. Kupp led the league in receiving yards last season with the Vikings current head coach calling a good portion of his plays. There's a good chance Jefferson can and will be asked to do more as a much more athletic counterpart to Kupp.



Adam Thielen will offer impressive production at the number two spot as well, as he has his entire career. But there's also KJ Osborn, who's emerged as a serviceable three, and Bisi Johnson returning after missing 2021. The Vikings also signed speedster Albert Wilson, a player with an entertaining ability to produce in the open field. Rookie Jalen Nailor, who's a favorite to take the punt returning role, also can get snaps at wideout as well.

The biggest problem on this part of the roster is deciding which of these receivers is worthy of making the regular season lineup.

Outside of the offense, where do the Vikings take the biggest step forward?

Abandoning Mike Zimmer's antiquated offensive approach will inevitably bear fruit for the Vikings, however, repairing an organization culture so obviously damaged by the previous regime is more necessary for building a stronger franchise foundation.

It's well known that implementations of more modern offenses often contribute to better success, but O'Connell brings more to the table.

Since he's been introduced, O'Connell has been huge on bringing a communicative and collaborative culture to Minnesota, much like his fellow successful former McVay aides (LaFleur, Brandon Staley and Zac Taylor) and McVay himself have worked to forge with their respective franchises. His aforementioned peers have seen immediate or gradual success with their cultures. There's good reason to believe similar results will follow for O'Connell and the Vikings.

If wins don't come in bunches and playoffs aren't in the picture, a cultural improvement can help direct the Vikings towards building a regular contender.