Greater Minnesota News

3 people in hospital after early morning fire in Crow Wing County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in northern Minnesota.

Crews were called to the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township shortly after 4:30 a.m on Saturday. The caller said there was a woman and two teenagers inside the home.

By the time crews arrived, the children had made their way outside, but the 35-year-old woman was still inside. She was eventually found, and all three were taken to a nearby hospital. 

A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but was later released. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
First published on January 7, 2023 / 2:52 PM

