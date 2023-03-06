Watch CBS News
3 people found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Chisago County home, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CENTER CITY, Minn. – Three people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Sunday morning just northeast of the Twin Cities.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the bodies at about 8 a.m. after they were called to a welfare check at a residence in Fish Lake Township, which is just northeast of Cambridge.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is involved in the investigation, and says this was likely not a "random incident."

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will release the names of the victims after their families are notified. The investigation is ongoing.

