3 Minnesotans win lottery Monday night, including $1M prize

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in the north metro is the now $1 million richer after matching the first five numbers of the Powerball Monday night.

Minnesota Lottery officials say that a winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey's General Store in Fridley on 7295 University Avenue Northeast.

Two other Twin Cities lottery players also won $50,000 each after matching four of the first winning numbers and the Powerball. Those tickets were purchased at Kwik Trip at 9855 Hart Boulevard in Monticello and Kwik Trip at 1945 136th Street West in Burnsville.

RELATED: What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The winning numbers drawn on Monday were 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball 23.

The $1 million prize winner must claim their winnings in person at the Minnesota Lottery Headquarters in Roseville. The $50,000 prizes can be claimed through mail or at any Minnesota Lottery office.

Lottery winners above $10,000 are not publicly identified, unless they choose to be.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.09 billion after no one won the big prize on Monday night, making it the fourth largest Powerball jackpot ever. The next drawing is on Wednesday night.