3 Minneapolis eateries make list of top 50 restaurants in the U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three Minneapolis restaurants have been named among the country's best independently-owned restaurants.

Spoon and Stable, Young Joni and Red Rabbit were all featured in FSR Magazine's list of "Top 50 Independent Restaurants for 2023."

"Unencumbered by corporate chains, these full-service restaurants embody the true essence of culinary artistry, innovation, and personalized hospitality," the magazine wrote about the eateries.

Young Joni appears eighth on the list, garnering attention for its globally-inspired dishes such as the Korean BBQ pizza, cozy atmosphere and creative cocktail menu.

Spoon and Stable received praise for its open kitchen that "allows diners to witness the culinary magic" in the historic downtown Minneapolis space that used to be a horse stable.

FSR Magazine calls the dining experience at Red Rabbit "casual yet satisfying" and commended the restaurant's uncomplicated, authentic Italian dishes and cocktails.

Other restaurants that made the cut include Oxalis in Brooklyn, Duck Sel in Chicago and Sons & Daughters in San Franciso.