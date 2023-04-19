3 men injured in shooting near busy south Minneapolis intersection

MINNEAPOLIS – Police believe three people were shot Tuesday evening near a busy south Minneapolis intersection.

Officers were called to the area of Chicago Avenue and East Franklin Avenue just after 6 p.m., where they found evidence of a shooting. About a block away, they found a man "walking with at least one apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound." He was taken to HCMC.

About a half hour later, another injured man arrived at HCMC with a gunshot wound. Then about a half hour after that, officers found another wounded man near U.S. Bank Stadium downtown. He was brought to the same hospital.

Police are still investigating, and say no arrests have been made.