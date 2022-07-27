3 men charged for shooting that hit homes, police precinct in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three men were charged after allegedly firing multiple shots that hit nearby homes and a police precinct in north Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.

Davion Gaines, Makeiyen Thompson and Troy Teasley face multiple felony charges.

In an interview with WCCO, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said the gunfire was coming from a group of people shooting at each other in an alley between Knox and Logan avenues around 12:15 a.m.

Gaines, 20, was charged with disturbing the public peace by intentionally acting with unlawful force or violence and being armed with a dangerous weapon; reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality; and owning, possessing, or operating a machine gun.

Thompson, 21, was charged with disturbing the public peace by intentionally acting with unlawful force or violence and being armed with a dangerous weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

Officers say they located a handgun with an extended magazine approximately five feet from Thompson when they found him.

Teasley, 29, was charged with disturbing the public peace by intentionally acting with unlawful force or violence and being armed with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

According to the complaint, officers observed an individual, later identified as Teasley, drive off in a Ford Taurus. With their sirens on, officers followed the vehicle, which eventually stopped in an alley. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.