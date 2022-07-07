Watch CBS News
3 men charged after officers intercept 40 pounds of meth headed to Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 80 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.

Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo of Las Vegas, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca of Apple Valley are all facing charges in Dakota County.

According to the complaint, law enforcement officers received information in 2021 from a reliable source that Felix-Verdugo was selling large quantities of meth in Minnesota.

moreno-gutierrez-luis-alberto.jpg
Mugshot of Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo Hennepin County Jail

In June, an undercover officer made arrangements to purchase meth from Trujillo-Palacios. He agreed to sell the officer the drugs and the two met at a location in Dakota County. The cop purchased approximately one pound of meth from him.

Between June 28 and July 1, the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo. The complaint says officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth in the car.

trujillo-palacios-ivan.jpg
Mugshot of Ivan Trujillo-Palacios Hennepin County Jail

Later, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo were arrested in Hennepin County after driving away from a Burnsville police officer that had pulled them over.

Talking to investigators, Felix-Verdugo denied having any knowledge of the meth. 

Trujillo-Palacios admitted to delivering meth to customers at Felix-Verdugo's direction.

On July 2, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Garner Way in Apple Valley where they arrested Fuentes-Tlaseca after they found small bags of narcotics inside his wallet.

fuentes-tlaseca-axel-valentin.jpg
Mugshot of Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca Hennepin County Jail

More meth was found inside a vehicle on the property, weighing approximately eight pounds.

WCCO Staff
