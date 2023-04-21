Watch CBS News
3 injured when school bus crashes into tree in south Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three people are injured after a school bus crashed into a tree Thursday evening in south Minneapolis.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct responded to the crash at 40th Street and Cedar Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a school bus was found to have crashed into a tree.

Two juveniles and a woman were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police report.

A preliminary investigation indicates the bus driver had been attempting to make a turn when the bus collided with a curb and the driver lost control of the vehicle, MPD says.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 10:48 PM

