3 injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis' Warehouse District

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three young men are in the hospital after a shooting overnight in the Warehouse District in Minneapolis.

According to preliminary information from Minneapolis police, a verbal altercation occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday in a downtown bar and escalated to a shooting near First Avenue and 5th Street.

Officers in the area heard the gunshots and found two men in their 20s with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Another man in his 20s arrived at Hennepin Healthcare in a passenger vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.