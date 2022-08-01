Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

3 injured in ATV crash in Cass County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 1, 2022
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 1, 2022 01:08

MEADOW BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three people were injured after an ATV crash in Cass County early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township.

The ATV apparently left the roadway before rolling several times into the ditch and striking a number of trees.

A 20-year-old man from Motley, who was driving the ATV, was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries.

Two other passengers -- a 20-year-old woman from Elk River and a 19-year-old man from Motley -- also sustained injuries in the crash.

Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 3:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.