3 injured, 1 gravely, in Wright County crash involving semi

COKATO TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman and two children were injured in a crash an hour west of the Twin Cities on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2011 Ford F-350 and a 2006 Ford Taurus were traveling westbound on Highway 12 near Quimby Avenue Southwest at 3:23 p.m. when the Taurus made a left turn. That's when the F-350 rear-ended the Taurus.

The F-350 then went into the eastbound lane of Highway 12, crashing head-on into a semi-truck.

The driver of the F-350, a 42-year-old woman from Hamburg, suffered life-threatening injuries. Two children were also in the truck, ages 13 and 10, and suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Neither the driver of the Taurus nor the semi driver were injured in the crash, the state patrol says.

Highway 12 temporarily closed while crews worked to clean up the crash.