3 individuals arrested after two-year-old is exposed to a controlled substance

AITKIN, Minn. -- Three individuals have been arrested after a two-year-old was exposed to a plate of a controlled substance and became unresponsive.

Friday morning, family members called an ambulance in the Garrison area after a two-year-old was exposed to a controlled substance and became unresponsive.

Crosby ambulance responded to the scene and administered CPR and Naloxone (drug for opioid overdose), then transported the child to a Metro hospital by air for further care.

According to a press release from the Aitkin County Sheriff, the child is reported to be in stable condition at this time.

A search warrant was executed on a residence on Pike Avenue in Aitkin by the Aitkin, Itasca, and Mille Lacs drug task force, where they found a different two-year-old in a crib in close proximity to a plate of crushed fentanyl while a ceiling fan ran overhead.

Two adults have been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment, and one adult has been arrested for violating multiple drug warrants, harboring a fugitive, aiding an offender, and violating conditions of their release.

During the search, the drug task force seized 304 M30 Fentanyl pills from the residence, as well as several grams of crushed Fentanyl powder, said the press release.

According to police, the initial overdose investigation is still pending.