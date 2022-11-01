3 in critical condition after shooting, stabbing incident in North St. Paul
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three people are in critical condition after a shooting and stabbing incident in North St. Paul.
Police say they were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Three people were taken to a hospital and a suspect was taken into custody.
Officials say there is no threat to the public.
