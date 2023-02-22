Watch CBS News
Crime

3 hurt in 2 separate Tuesday night shootings in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 21, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 21, 2023 01:56

MINNEAPOLIS – Three people were injured in two separate shootings Tuesday evening in Minneapolis.

Police say the first shooting happened at about 6:37 p.m. on the 2400 block of West Broadway Avenue, in the Jordan neighborhood. Two victims – a woman and a man – were brought to North Memorial Health with life-threatening wounds.

A little more than an hour later, a man was shot about seven miles southwest of the first scene, on the 4300 block of East Lake Street in the Cooper neighborhood. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening wounds. The victim told investigators he was approached by "an unknown male" who opened fire.

No arrests have been made in either case.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 11:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.