3 hurt in 2 separate Tuesday night shootings in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Three people were injured in two separate shootings Tuesday evening in Minneapolis.

Police say the first shooting happened at about 6:37 p.m. on the 2400 block of West Broadway Avenue, in the Jordan neighborhood. Two victims – a woman and a man – were brought to North Memorial Health with life-threatening wounds.

A little more than an hour later, a man was shot about seven miles southwest of the first scene, on the 4300 block of East Lake Street in the Cooper neighborhood. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening wounds. The victim told investigators he was approached by "an unknown male" who opened fire.

No arrests have been made in either case.