3 homes destroyed in south Minneapolis fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three homes caught fire and one of them completely collapsed in the Phillips neighborhood of south Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire started in a vacant, boarded home on the 2800 block of 17th Avenue South around 4 a.m., then spread to both neighboring homes. A family was evacuated from one of the neighboring homes, and the other was also vacant.

The home in which the fire started completely collapsed, and the other two homes were destroyed, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said Wednesday morning's strong winds helped the fire spread.

The Red Cross will be assisting the family that was evacuated.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 5:43 AM

