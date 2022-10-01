Watch CBS News
3 fast food restaurants in St. Paul robbed at gunpoint within an hour

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three fast food restaurants in St. Paul were robbed at gunpoint in less than an hour on Friday night.

St. Paul police say a car pulled up to a drive-thru window at the Wendy's on the 600 block of University Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Roughly 15 minutes later, a group entered a Subway on the 800 block of Selby Avenue and robbed it.

Then around 8 p.m., a car pulled up to a drive-thru and robbed the McDonalds on the 1500 block of University Avenue.

St. Paul police did not indicate whether the three incidents were connected. It's unclear how much money was stolen and no one has been arrested.

Police say no one was injured.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 10:25 AM

