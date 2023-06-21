Watch CBS News
3 boys under 15 rob person in Dinkytown, U of M says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say three boys between the ages of 10 and 15 robbed someone in Dinkytown Tuesday evening.

An alert from the University of Minnesota said the robbery occurred near 14th Avenue Southeast and Sixth Street Southeast around 6:15 p.m.

The victim was knocked to the ground and their phone, tote bag and keys were stolen.

The three suspects were wearing camo masks and hooded sweatshirts, the alert said, and were last seen running northbound on 14th Avenue.

