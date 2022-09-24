3 arrested after man found dead in Inver Grove Heights home
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say they arrested three people early Saturday morning after they responded to a 911 hang-up call.
Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 78th Court East at 2:07 a.m., where they found a dead man on the floor of the residence.
Police stopped a vehicle leaving the area. It was determined the car's three occupants were involved in the incident.
Two men and a woman were booked at the Dakota County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
The incident is currently under investigation.
