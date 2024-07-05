27-year-old man dies after falling from a tree on the Fourth of July

Concerns over large unofficial holiday gatherings, and other headlines

AITKIN, Minn. — A 27-year-old man died after falling from a tree near the shores of Gun Lake in Aitkin on the Fourth of July.

According to police, Henry M. Cannon, was climbing a large White Pine tree near while celebrating the holiday with friends when a branch broke and he fell approximately 25-feet to the ground.

The fall knocked Cannon unconscious and resulted in multiple internal injuries, said authorities.

Cannon was transported to Riverwood Hospital and administered lifesaving care. Unfortunately, Cannon succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Several different law enforcement agencies had a busy Fourth of July evening in Minneapolis, reporting they made 30 arrests and gave out five citations overnight.

Of those arrested and given citations, 27 were adults and eight were juveniles. The ages range between mid-teen to early twenties.

O'Hara said similar to last year a number of those involved were from outside the city of Minneapolis.