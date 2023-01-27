2,300 fentanyl pills seized during Waite Park drug bust

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Investigators in Waite Park arrested three people during a fentanyl bust on Thursday.

Law enforcement in central Minnesota learned from the U.S. Postal Inspector that a large shipment of fentanyl pills were being sent to an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.The package allegedly contained 2,300 pills.

Investigators served a search warrant on the home and found the fentanyl pills. There were a number of adults and children in the residence, officials say.

A 29-year-old man who had six active warrants for his arrest was taken into custody for aggravated first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Two others in the home were taken into custody because they had active warrants, including a boy and a 28-year-old man believed to be connected to an Illinois armed robbery.

St. Cloud had 19 overdose deaths in 2022.