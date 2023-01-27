Watch CBS News
Crime

2,300 fentanyl pills seized during Waite Park drug bust

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Good Question: What is fentanyl?
Good Question: What is fentanyl? 03:10

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Investigators in Waite Park arrested three people during a fentanyl bust on Thursday.

Law enforcement in central Minnesota learned from the U.S. Postal Inspector that a large shipment of fentanyl pills were being sent to an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.The package allegedly contained 2,300 pills.

Investigators served a search warrant on the home and found the fentanyl pills. There were a number of adults and children in the residence, officials say.

A 29-year-old man who had six active warrants for his arrest was taken into custody for aggravated first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Two others in the home were taken into custody because they had active warrants, including a boy and a 28-year-old man believed to be connected to an Illinois armed robbery.

St. Cloud had 19 overdose deaths in 2022.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 12:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.