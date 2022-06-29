23-year-old man shot inside Marcus Cinema in Oakdale, suspect flees

OAKDALE, Minn. -- Police in Oakdale are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot inside Marcus Cinema in Oakdale Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the theater, located on 5677 Hadley Ave. N., on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, the victim was found in theater 17 with suspected gunshot wounds.

The suspected shooter had reportedly fled the theater prior to their arrival and has not yet been apprehended, police said.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The movie theater says it will remain closed during the investigation. There were no other injuries.

Crime scene tape is still up and @MnDPS_BCA still at @Marcus_Theatres in Oakdale this AM after a man was shot inside theater 17 last night at around 10pm. The shooter is still on the run. I’m live all morning on @WCCO with what we know. pic.twitter.com/MVJ0yp0LNv — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) June 29, 2022