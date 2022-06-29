Watch CBS News
23-year-old man shot inside Marcus Cinema in Oakdale, suspect flees

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

23-year-old man shot inside Oakdale movie theater, suspect flees
23-year-old man shot inside Oakdale movie theater, suspect flees 00:29

OAKDALE, Minn. -- Police in Oakdale are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot inside Marcus Cinema in Oakdale Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the theater, located on 5677 Hadley Ave. N., on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, the victim was found in theater 17 with suspected gunshot wounds.

The suspected shooter had reportedly fled the theater prior to their arrival and has not yet been apprehended, police said.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The movie theater says it will remain closed during the investigation. There were no other injuries. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 5:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

