22-year-old man fatally shot in Minneapolis' Harrison neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Minneapolis' Harris neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department's Fourth Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Glenwood and Newton North avenues shortly after 3 p.m.

Despite medical aid, the man died at the scene of the incident.

Investigators say it appears the victim was walking on a sidewalk when he and at least one occupant of a passing vehicle exchanged gunfire.

There have been no arrests and MPD is investigating.

The victim's name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or to submit a top electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.