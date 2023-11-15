Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

22-year-old man fatally shot in Minneapolis' Harrison neighborhood

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 15, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 15, 2023 02:25

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Minneapolis' Harris neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department's Fourth Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Glenwood and Newton North avenues shortly after 3 p.m.

Despite medical aid, the man died at the scene of the incident.

Investigators say it appears the victim was walking on a sidewalk when he and at least one occupant of a passing vehicle exchanged gunfire.

There have been no arrests and MPD is investigating.

The victim's name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or to submit a top electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 7:29 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.