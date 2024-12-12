Here are the top baby names of 2024, according to M Health Fairview

M Health Fairview releases its top baby names of 2024

M Health Fairview releases its top baby names of 2024

M Health Fairview releases its top baby names of 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — M Health Fairview shared their list of top 10 baby names of 2024.

For the third year in a row, Theodore topped the list of babies assigned as male. This year, however, the name was also tied with Oliver as the top spot.

The name Oliver was the third most popular name last year.

Olivia took the top spot for babies assigned as female, rising from third place in 2023. Violet, Harper, and Ava each made the top eight names, bumping Lucy off the list.

This year, M Health Fairview welcomed over 12,000 babies into the world. September saw the most birthdays, with 34 babies born on Sept. 13 and 32 born on Sept. 27. Oct. 10 had the third highest number of birthdays at 31.

See the full lists below.

Top names for boys

1. Theodore, Oliver (tie)

2. Henry

3. Noah

4. Liam

5. Levi

6. William

7. Owen, Jack, James (tie)

8. Brooks

Top names for girls

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Evelyn

4. Charlotte

5. Eleanor, Amelia (tie)

6. Harper

7. Nora, Isla (tie)

8. Violet

9. Isabella

10. Sophia, Ava (tie)