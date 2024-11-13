2024 state of climate report shows 25 of Earth's 35 vital signs at all-time worst levels

Co-author of 2024 state of climate report says 25 of 35 Earth vital signs are at all-time worst leve

MINNEAPOLIS — World leaders are meeting in Azerbaijan this week for the major climate summit known as the Conference of Parties.

The summit comes as scientists warn our planet is in peril. Record after record, disaster after disaster, climate scientists say we are on the brink of an irreversible climate crisis.

The 2024 state of the climate report from the American Institute of Biological Sciences shows 25 of the 35 vital signs scientists are monitoring are at their all-time worst levels. That's up from 20 last year. One of those vital signs is sea surface temperature.

"We are approaching tipping points beyond which it will not be possible to turn back," said climate expert Dr. Jillian Gregg.

"The problem with this is that the warmer waters, they evaporate into the warmer air, and that is exactly what fuels hurricane intensity. And hurricanes are, of course, becoming more intense," said Gregg, who is also a co-author of the report.

She said hurricanes Helene and Milton are just two of the most recent examples. While concerned, she added that the team has noticed some progress.

"We do see five of our vital signs that are getting better. Certainly, we are currently in the midst of the energy transition. Solar and wind are on an exponential rise. Natural gas emissions have leveled off," she said.

But coal and oil emissions are still rising. And though charging more for a carbon tax could help communities recover, Gregg says we also need to focus on methane — a greenhouse gas that is 80 times stronger than CO2.

Regardless of what actions we take, she said the when is more important.

"There's really no time like the present to keep this fossil fuel sequestered so that we have as stable a climate as possible," Gregg said. "Concern really has spread beyond just the scientific community, and we find that to be hopeful."