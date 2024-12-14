2024 holiday shopping set to surpass record

Shoppers are out making the most of holiday shopping ahead of Christmas

Shoppers are out making the most of holiday shopping ahead of Christmas

Shoppers are out making the most of holiday shopping ahead of Christmas

EAGAN, Minn. — As you complete your holiday shopping list this season, you are likely taking part in history.

The National Retail Federation projects holiday shopping to reach new heights this season, projecting the average shopper will spend $902 on gifts, food and decorations.

The amount is $25 higher than last year – and $16 higher than the previous record set in 2019.

The shopping season is shortened thanks to a late-as-possible Thanksgiving holiday. Shoppers responded by getting a head start. The National Retail Federation says nearly 200 million Americans did some form of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.

"I feel like we're starting to see shoppers coming out earlier and earlier every year," said Janet Fawcett, Marketing Director at Eagan's Premium Outlets. "Stores were running their promos week of events - I think naturally, people were shopping the sales."

At the outlets this weekend, a free visit with Santa and his reindeer – a move to entice in person shoppers during a last minute holiday push.

"Just the massive amount of people shopping for the holidays, shoppers with bags, it's just kind of good to feel the energy and the Christmas music," Fawcett said. "Between the holidays, 25 percent of our annual shoppers are coming out this time of year shopping for gifts for deals for themselves and their families."