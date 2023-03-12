Watch CBS News
2023 "All Hockey Hair Team" video drops, for big laughs and charity

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After the Minnesota state boys high school hockey tournament, there's a tradition that brings to mind words like "lettuce," "salad," and "flow": The "All Hockey Hair Team" video.

The eight-minute video is full of the best hockey hair from the tournament.   

all-hockey-hair-team-2023.jpg
John King / KSTC-TV


Monday on "The 4," the video's creator, John King, will be in studio to talk about the video's popularity, and its charity component.

This video raises money for the Henrickson Foundation, which supports sled, special, military, Blind, Deaf and Hard of Hearing hockey in Minnesota.

March 12, 2023

