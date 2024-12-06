2,000+ cases of whooping cough reported in Minnesota; most since 2012

New clues in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing, and more headlines

New clues in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing, and more headlines

New clues in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Over 2,000 cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, have been reported in Minnesota this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The agency says it hasn't seen a rise in cases of this magnitude since 2012, but says it's not unexpected since the illness cycles every three to five years. During that year, 4,144 cases of whooping cough were reported.

The agency says 2,324 cases have been reported statewide this year so far, but the majority have been in the seven-county metro area.

The median age of the cases is 14 years old, ranging from one month to 92 years old. Seventy-seven cases have been infants less than one year old.

Thirty-four people with pertussis in Minnesota have been hospitalized, and 57 have reported pneumonia.

Notification letters from the agency will be sent to schools, colleges and daycares where cases happen. The letters will inform students and staff to get tested if symptoms develop

Health officials say people with whooping cough are contagious for 21 days, or until five days of antibiotic treatment have been completed.

Click here for more information on treatment.