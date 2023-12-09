20-year-old killed in crash in Itasca County
MINNEAPOLIS — A 20-year-old Hibbing man has died in a car crash in Itasca County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
He was driving north on highway 169 when he entered into on coming traffic. The 20-year-old man was hit by a semi-truck going the opposite direction.
The driver of the semi suffered non-serious injuries but was taken to a local hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the accident.
