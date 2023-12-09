Watch CBS News
20-year-old killed in crash in Itasca County

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A 20-year-old Hibbing man has died in a car crash in Itasca County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

He was driving north on highway 169 when he entered into on coming traffic. The 20-year-old man was hit by a semi-truck going the opposite direction. 

The driver of the semi suffered non-serious injuries but was taken to a local hospital. 

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the accident. 

Chloe Rosen

Chloe is a journalist at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at WCCO in 2015.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 5:26 PM CST

