2 women stabbed near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Two women were stabbed Sunday afternoon near downtown Minneapolis.

Police were called to the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South, in the Elliot Park neighborhood, at about 12:36 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

No one was there when officers arrived, but one wounded woman was found a few block west of the scene. She was transported to HCMC, where another woman suffering from stab wounds arrived soon after for treatment.

Both victims are expected to survive. Police are still investigating, and say no arrests have been made.