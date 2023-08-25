Watch CBS News
2 turkeys from Minnesota-based Jennie-O will be pardoned by Biden this Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Jennie-O Turkey Store says two turkeys from Minnesota will be flown to Washington, D.C. this Thanksgiving, to be pardoned by President Joe Biden.

The birds were hatched in July, and they are currently being raised in a Jennie-O flock.

It has been 30 years since Jennie-O last sent turkeys to the White House.

turkey.png
Hormel Foods

The turkeys were presented on the Christensen Farms Stage at the Minnesota State Fair Thursday afternoon.

Last year's turkey pardoning ceremony marked the 75th presidential pardoning in U.S. history. The tradition began in the Truman era.

Minnesota is the top producer of turkeys in the U.S. Jennie-O, which is based in Willmar, is owned by Hormel Foods.

