2 teens charged after video showed students with gun in Golden Valley middle school bathroom

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Two teenage boys now face charges after a social media video showed them with what appeared to be a gun inside a Golden Valley middle school bathroom.

The incident happened last November. The principal of Sandburg Middle School sent a letter to students' families, saying "We take all situations involving weapons seriously and investigate thoroughly. We also follow the discipline guidelines outlined in the Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook."

The video was posted to Snapchat.

On Tuesday, two students were charged with one count each of possessing a pistol while under 18, which is a felony.

"Robbinsdale School officials took five days before they notified our department, then refused to turn over the Snapchat video, stating we would need a search warrant even though the video wasn't on school property but on a student cellphone and posted on Snapchat," Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said. "Guns have no place in our schools, and these young men made a bad decision and are now facing felony weapon charges for their actions."

The complaint was filed through the Hennepin County Juvenile Division.