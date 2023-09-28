2 teens arrested near Concordia University after stolen vehicle crash

Officials: 2 teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An investigation is underway and two teens are in custody after a crash involving a stolen vehicle near Concordia University in St. Paul.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Interstate 94 and Lexington Parkway. One of those vehicles was later determined to be stolen at gunpoint in Minneapolis.

Four male suspects ran from the crash scene, officials said.

Security officers at Concordia University reported seeing the four suspects approaching the football stadium, St. Paul police confirmed. A witness also reported seeing individuals matching the suspect description near the 200 block of Hamline Avenue.

A deputy later located two suspects during a search of the area. Officials say the apprehended suspects, ages 16 and 18, are both from Minneapolis. Two other suspects were not located.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff's office.