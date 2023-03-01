Watch CBS News
2 teenagers injured in Hastings stabbing incident

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Two teenagers are recovering after police say they were stabbed Wednesday afternoon in Hastings.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 100 block of Amelia Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Information indicated the victim and suspect were both on the scene and injured. Additionally, those involved were related.

Police say they arrived to find a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man with lacerations from a knife. The youngest had lacerations on his hands.  The oldest had lacerations and punctures to his upper torso.

The two were taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.

The incident is being investigated and police say there are no public safety concerns.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 5:39 PM

